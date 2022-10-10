0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 08:14

Mayor: Kiev Rocked by Several Blasts

Story Code : 1018539
Mayor: Kiev Rocked by Several Blasts
“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district – in the center of the capital,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

At least four explosions were heard, the Kiev Independent reported and according to public broadcaster Suspilne, an explosion was heard near a railway station in the city.

A cloud of black smoke was also reported to be seen rising from one area in the city center.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press also reported large explosions were heard in the capital following sound of incoming missiles.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022