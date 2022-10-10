Mayor: Kiev Rocked by Several Blasts

Islam Times - Several explosions struck the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district – in the center of the capital,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."At least four explosions were heard, the Kiev Independent reported and according to public broadcaster Suspilne, an explosion was heard near a railway station in the city.A cloud of black smoke was also reported to be seen rising from one area in the city center.Meanwhile, the Associated Press also reported large explosions were heard in the capital following sound of incoming missiles.