Islam Times - The Commander of the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi says that the Air Force is ready to confront any threat decisively.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi also added that the Air Force is trying to improve its combat power compared to the past and provide its needs from inside the country."Today, the powerful air force is ready to deal with any type of threat and execute any type of mission based on receiving orders from the command hierarchy," he noted.