0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 10:25

Landslide in Venezuela Leaves at least 22 Dead, 52 Missing

Story Code : 1018562
Landslide in Venezuela Leaves at least 22 Dead, 52 Missing
“We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses. So far, we have already found 22 dead. There are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told reporters Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The El Pato River, located 40 miles (64 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas, swept away several homes and shops in Las Tejerias in Aragua state.

President Nicolas Maduro said relief teams were attending to the emergency.

“Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerias, I ordered Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, the Social Cabinet, and all security agencies, the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people. They are not alone!” Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro declared three days of mourning.

Rescuers attending to the emergency are still looking for victims in the debris left by the flooding. Businesspeople lost their merchandise, crops were affected, and many homes were swept into the river.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022