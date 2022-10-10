WSJ: Normalization Deals Enormously Benefited “Israel’s” Arm Industry

Islam Times - A report says the “Israeli” arms industry has disproportionately benefited from the warming of ties between the “Israeli” entity and some Arab countries, as deals worth more than $3 billion have been signed between the apartheid regime and three countries that normalized their ties with it in the past two years.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday said the entity embraced its expanding acceptance by once-wary Arab countries by signing military deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco after it reached normalization agreements with them.“Few have benefited more from the warming relations than ‘Israel’s’ military contractors,” the WSJ said.The Tel Aviv regime’s War Ministry has announced that the “Israeli” military companies have sealed over $3 billion in deals with the three countries since the agreements were reached.The ministry said military sales to the Gulf Arab countries hit 7% of total exports last year, helping drive Israel’s global military sales to a record $11.3 billion.The deals include supplying the UAE and Bahrain with advanced air defenses, according to former “Israeli” officials and military contractors.The contractors have also sealed a deal with Morocco to build drone factories in the north African country.According to the contractors, talks are underway to sell the three nations everything from advanced radar technology to cybersecurity systems.The WSJ cited former “Israeli” leaders and arms-industry officials as saying that the UAE bought a small “Israeli” surface-to-air missile system designed to bring down drones last year to allegedly protect its high-profile World Expo from Yemeni retaliatory attacks over Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the Saudi-led war on the impoverished country.The new cooperation, however, has its limits, with the WSJ citing “Israeli” officials as saying that the “Israeli” military sales to the Gulf Arab regimes are restricted to air defenses.“‘Israeli’ government approval to sell advanced offensive weapons is unlikely to come any time soon.”The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed United States-brokered agreements with the “Israeli” entity to normalize their ties with the regime back in September 2020. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.