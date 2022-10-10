0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 12:06

IRGC Commander Warns Enemies behind Recent Riots Again

Story Code : 1018575
IRGC Commander Warns Enemies behind Recent Riots Again
Salami made the comments at the second National Congress of Sports Martyrs on Monday.

At the start of the ceremony, the IRGC commander congratulated the arrival of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He hailed the achievements made by the Iranian sportswomen who shone on the international stage after the Islamic Revolution. 

General Salami pointed to the recent riots in the country and said the scenario and the media warfare are plotted against Iran "inside think tanks in Washington and New York and in the capital of some European countries and their mercenaries in Riyadh."

He pointed out that the enemies resort to provoking violent riots in Iran after they could not stop the country's progress toward development.

He added that the enemies failed in their economic warfare against Iran after facing people's resistance that's why they resorted to instigating riots in the country.

The IRGC commander said that a small number of Iranian youth have been deceived by the enemy while calling on them to awaken and not fall victim to the enemies' policies. 

General Salami addressed the foreign enemies who seek to create disturbances and riots inside the country, saying, "We will come to you with these young people who have been deceived by you one day. These young people will return to the open arms of their nation and will become aware of you soon."

"We will take revenge with these young people. Watch your behavior," he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022