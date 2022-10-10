Over 200 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed by Somali Forces in Central Region: Report

Islam Times - The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday its forces have killed more than 200 al-Shabaab militants during an operation conducted in the Bulaburte district of central Somalia on Sunday.

The militants were planning to block the road between Beledweyne and Bulaburde district and stage an attack but the forces received intelligence in time and foiled the attack, the Guardian Nigeria reported, citing a state-owned media.“Their intention was to block the road between Bula-burde and Beledweyne towns.“But they made a miscalculation, and ended up in fire,” the Somali news agency reported.The Somali forces backed by pro-government militia have liberated more than 40 villages and killed more than 500 al-Shabaab militants in the past three weeks in operations in central Somalia.The militant group has lost ground to the Somali government and African Union troops in recent months but still controls some territory in southern and central Somalia.