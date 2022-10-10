0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 22:21

UK Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Story Code : 1018662
UK Imposes New Sanctions on Iran
the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Monday that it has imposed sanctions on the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its Chief Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi and the Head of the Tehran Division Ahmad Mirzaei for their alleged role in suppressing recent riots in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Protests over the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman erupted first in her native Province of Kordistan and later in several cities, including the capital Tehran.

Immediately after Amini’s death, Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi ordered a thorough investigation into the case and an official report published on Friday said her death had been caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

What started as peaceful protests took a violent turn after unruly protesters fatally attacked policemen and indulged in vandalism against public properties in several cities.

The United States Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on seven Iranian officials accusing them of supporting internet shutdown and suppressing protests over Amini's death.

The chief commander of the Iranian Army said on Sunday that Iran’s Armed Forces will not allow any foreign interference and aggression against the country.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi added that all branches of Iran’s Armed Forces support one another and form the nation’s front line for protecting the country’s security and heading off threats.

According to the FCDO, London also sanctioned five leading Iranian political and security officials, claiming that they had committed serious human rights violations during protests in Iran in 2019.

The blacklisting will bar the individuals from travelling to the UK and will freeze their assets there.

Protests erupted in a number of Iranian cities in November 2019 after a decision by authorities to ration gasoline and substantially increase the fuel price as part of efforts to blunt the effects of US sanctions on the country's economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022