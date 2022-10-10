Ukraine to Suspend Electricity Exports to Europe amid Attack

Islam Times - The Ukrainian energy ministry said it will halt exports of electricity to the European Union following the Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructures of the country on Monday.

Today's missile strikes, which hit the thermal generation and electrical substations, forced Ukraine to suspend electricity exports from Oct. 11, 2022 to stabilize its own energy system," the ministry said in a statement on its website.Russia earlier on Monday launched its most widespread military operations on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, raining cruise missiles on cities and knocking out power supplies, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called revenge for a blown up bridge, Reuters news agency reported.Ukraine's energy minister Herman Halushchenko said the attacks on the energy system were "the biggest during the entire war."In a TV broadcast, he said that missile strikes "on the entire chain of supply (were made) in order to make switching supply as difficult as possible."In June, Ukrainian energy ministry said it was hoping to bring in 1.5 billion euros ($1.45 billion) from electricity exports to the EU, its main export market for energy since the war began, by the end of the year.