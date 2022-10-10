0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 22:24

Ukraine to Suspend Electricity Exports to Europe amid Attack

Story Code : 1018664
Ukraine to Suspend Electricity Exports to Europe amid Attack
Today's missile strikes, which hit the thermal generation and electrical substations, forced Ukraine to suspend electricity exports from Oct. 11, 2022 to stabilize its own energy system," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Russia earlier on Monday launched its most widespread military operations on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, raining cruise missiles on cities and knocking out power supplies, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called revenge for a blown up bridge, Reuters news agency reported.

Ukraine's energy minister Herman Halushchenko said the attacks on the energy system were "the biggest during the entire war."

In a TV broadcast, he said that missile strikes "on the entire chain of supply (were made) in order to make switching supply as difficult as possible."

In June, Ukrainian energy ministry said it was hoping to bring in 1.5 billion euros ($1.45 billion) from electricity exports to the EU, its main export market for energy since the war began, by the end of the year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022