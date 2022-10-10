Church Leaders Warn Relocating UK Embassy to Al-Quds Further Impediment to Peace

Islam Times - Leaders of al-Quds churches have warned in a statement today that moving the British embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds is a further impediment to advancing the already moribund peace process.

The Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in al-Quds said that it has noted “with grave concern” the recent call of the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at the request of the Conservative Friends of Israel, for her government to review the placement of the British Embassy to Israel from its present location in Tel Aviv to a new site in al-Quds."As a city holy to the three Abrahamic Faiths representing more than half the world’s population, al-Quds has long been recognized by the International Community, including the United Kingdom, as having a special status (Corpus Separatum), one aimed at safeguarding the freedom of religion, the sacred character of Jerusalem as a Holy City, and the respect for, and freedom of access to, its holy places,” said the statement."The religious Status Quo in al-Quds is essential for preserving the harmony of our Holy City and good relations between religious communities around the globe,” it said, adding, “Implicit to the recognition of this Status Quo is the aforementioned Corpus Separatum that most of the world’s governments have applied by refraining from locating their embassies in al-Quds until a final status agreement on the Holy City has been reached. The contemplated movement of the British Embassy to al-Quds would severely undermine this key principle of Corpus Separatum and the political negotiations that it seeks to advance".The Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in al-Quds stressed that “the very act of reviewing the placement of the British Embassy not only suggests that negotiated agreements regarding al-Quds and the West Bank have already resolved the ongoing disputes between the involved parties—when in fact they have not—but also implies that no such negotiations are needed: that the continuing military occupation of those territories and the unilateral annexation of East al-Quds are both acceptable. We cannot believe that this is the message that the British government wishes to send to the world".The Council said it regards this embassy review “as a further impediment to advancing the already moribund Peace Process,” adding, “Rather than commit valuable governmental resources to such a counterproductive endeavor, we encourage the British Prime Minister and government to instead redouble their diplomatic efforts towards facilitating the restart of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in order to move forward with a time-delimited and phased Peace Initiative, all in accordance with International Law and relevant UN resolutions. Only through such an Initiative, we believe, will a just and lasting peace ever be established in Jerusalem and throughout the Middle East".