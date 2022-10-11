0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 08:22

Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights

Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Talking after handing the last draft to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Bou Saab said: “The file of the maritime boundary limitation has been completed and submitted to the President and the agreement is fair and satisfies both parties.”

“Lebanon has obtained its full rights, and all of its remarks have been taken into account,” the top Lebanese negotiator stressed.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese official highlighted: “Contrary to what is rumored, Lebanon has obtained all its demands and all its observations were taken into consideration.”

“There is no partnership between Lebanon and ‘Israel’ in the Qana field,” Bou Saab stressed, underlining that “The agreement that was held between Total company and the enemy isn’t of our concern.”

However, Bou Saab reiterated: “Lebanon obtained its full rights in the Qana field. We won’t recognize the buoy line.”

Earlier, Bou Saab told Reuters Monday evening that, “If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal.”
