US President Biden, G7 Leaders Set to Discuss Support of Ukraine : White House

Islam Times - President of the United States Joe Biden and leaders of the member states of the G7 member countries are set to discuss on Tuesday in an online format current developments regarding the possible aid for Ukraine, the press office of the US White House said in a statement.

The statement reads that the President of the United States Joe Biden and the rest of G7 Leaders are scheduled to hold "a virtual meeting to discuss their unwavering commitment to support Ukraine," TASS reported.According to the statement, "Russia’s recent missile strikes across Ukraine" should be taken into account during this scheduled meeting, which may be attended virtually by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.On the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, collapsing two eastbound parts of its road section and subsequently setting ablaze a train of fuel tanks on a separate, adjacent rail portion of the bridge.As a result of the blast, three people were killed. A government commission chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin was set up after the incident. Rail traffic has been restored on the bridge, which was also partly reopened for buses and automobiles.On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republic in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republic for assistance he had decided to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.