0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 09:25

US President Biden, G7 Leaders Set to Discuss Support of Ukraine : White House

Story Code : 1018725
US President Biden, G7 Leaders Set to Discuss Support of Ukraine : White House
The statement reads that the President of the United States Joe Biden and the rest of G7 Leaders are scheduled to hold "a virtual meeting to discuss their unwavering commitment to support Ukraine," TASS reported.

According to the statement, "Russia’s recent missile strikes across Ukraine" should be taken into account during this scheduled meeting, which may be attended virtually by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

On the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, collapsing two eastbound parts of its road section and subsequently setting ablaze a train of fuel tanks on a separate, adjacent rail portion of the bridge.

As a result of the blast, three people were killed. A government commission chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin was set up after the incident. Rail traffic has been restored on the bridge, which was also partly reopened for buses and automobiles.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republic in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republic for assistance he had decided to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
11 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
11 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
10 October 2022
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022