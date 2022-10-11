0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 10:09

Hamas, Islamic Jihad slam Israelis' Desecration of Qur’an after Extremist Settlers Burn Muslim Holy Book

Story Code : 1018741
Hamas, Islamic Jihad slam Israelis
In a press release on Monday, Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanu said the desecration of the Muslim holy book was an “unprecedented escalation” and a “disrespectful racist behavior,” stressing that such a crime showed that the occupying regime and its settlers want “a religious war on Islam.”

Qanu also said that the Jewish religious holidays “involve attacks on the Palestinian people and their holy sites.”

In yet another blasphemous act and provocation against Palestinian Muslims, the Israeli settlers tore and burned the copies of the Holy Qur’an on Monday before "throwing them in a trash container" in the Old City of al-Khalil.

Islamic Jihad official Khader Adnan said in a statement that the burning of the Holy Qur’an by Zionist extremists is “an [at of] aggression targeting our true religion and the eternal message of our Prophet (PBUH), and a dangerous escalation in the context of the aggression against the sanctities, and the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Adnan stressed the need to boost resistance in all its forms in the areas of clashes with the occupation and its settlers in response to the crime of burning the Muslim holy book and targeting of holy sites.

The Islamic Jihad official said the crime had targeted the “most sublime religions and heavenly missions,” calling for a responsible stance by Muslim scholars in the face of the blasphemous act.

The sacrilegious move took place following a series of recent violations committed by groups of Israeli settlers against al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of al-Quds.

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of settlers escorted by the Israeli police have intruded into the holy site on a daily basis and provocatively performed rituals during the Jewish holidays.
