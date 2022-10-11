0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 21:19

‘Israel’ One Of The Five Worst Places to Work In: Study

Story Code : 1018831
The worst place, according to the list, was Mexico, which was given a score of 0.47 out of 10 points for labor and employment, due to “low wages, [lack of] annual leave and public holidays, as well as long working hours and systematic violations of workers’ rights.”

After Mexico, the second-worst place to work in the world was the United States, with a score of 2.37 due to the lack of guaranteed maternity leave, paid holidays, and annual leave.

Following in the list was Greece [2.89] – due to low wages, long working hours, and lack of protection of workers’ rights – South Korea with a score of 3.23, and finally Israel with 3.62.

In the Zionist entity, the average salary is $42,089, the average person works 36.6 hours per week, and workers are given a minimum of 12 days of annual paid leave.

The best places to work for, according to William Russell, were Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

"Denmark combines medium and high wages with low working hours, well-protected workers' rights, and a minimum of 25 days of annual leave," the insurance company said, while Finland has "a particularly high score in the labor rights index, indicating that Finland is truly a place that cares about the average worker."

The Zionist entity’s Labor Rights Index score was 69, unlike Finland, for example, which scored 93. The Labor Rights Index measures employment regulations that affect workers around the world.
