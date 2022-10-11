0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 21:21

Biden Speaks to Zelensky after Airstrikes

Story Code : 1018833
Biden Speaks to Zelensky after Airstrikes
According to a readout of the call published by Zelensky’s office, the Ukrainian president described the Russian strikes as “a sign of weakness of the Russian army,” despite the fact that the barrage crippled the country’s power grid and, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, destroyed “military command facilities” and communications networks.

Biden “pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” read a summary of the call from the White House.

Russian missiles rained down on multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, two days after the Crimean Bridge attack, which Ukraine is widely believed to have been responsible for. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the strikes as a response to Ukrainian “terrorism,” warning that Russia would “respond firmly” to any future attacks on its soil.

Zelensky spent the hours after the attacks phoning Western leaders and urging them to send his military heavier weapons, including surface-to-air missiles. In a tweet announcing his phone call with Biden, the Ukrainian president said that “air defense is currently the number one priority in our defense cooperation.”

The US has not sent its most advanced Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, with the Pentagon arguing that such systems would need US troops to operate them. As of earlier this month, however, the Biden administration has given Kiev eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems [NASAMS], and the Pentagon has signed a $182-million deal with arms manufacturer Raytheon to build more of these systems through August 2024.

It is unclear whether Biden’s promise of “advanced air defense systems” was a reference to continued NASAMS deliveries, or shipments of more advanced systems.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
11 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
11 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
10 October 2022
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022