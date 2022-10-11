0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 21:22

Bennett Mulling Resignation as PM-Designate

Story Code : 1018834
Bennett Mulling Resignation as PM-Designate
Bennett, who is not a candidate for the Knesset in the November 1 vote, is considering the move despite the possibility that it will fail to produce a stable coalition and that Prime Minister Yair Lapid could continue to serve in his current capacity for up to six months as part of a transitional government.

The so-called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Bennett's former political partner, has asked him to transfer to her his veto powers under his agreement with Lapid, in the event that he leaves his post before the formation of the next government.

Shaked's office said she views the preservation of the veto power as having "supreme importance" in order to safeguard the power of the political right under the current government structure.

Bennett's office said in a statement that he would continue to serve as prime minister-designate until the election, at which point he will "make a decision on his future path according to the conditions."
Comment


