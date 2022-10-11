0
Tuesday 11 October 2022 - 21:27

Iran Arrests Person on Charge of Spying for Israel

Story Code : 1018837
Iran Arrests Person on Charge of Spying for Israel
Head of the Justice Ministry’s office in Kerman, Ebrahim Hamidi, said on Tuesday that the person has been arrested in the province on charge of spying for the intelligence service of the Zionist regime.

He said the arrestee had plans for acts of sabotage to undermine security in Kerman province, but the vigilance of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization thwarted the plot.

Hamidi noted that the arrested person was operating in Iran under the guise of business and trade activities and had made several trips to various countries with the purpose of passing information and receiving training to conduct acts of sabotage by contacting the intelligence officers.

The destination of the last trip was one of Iran’s neighboring countries, he added.

The arrestee had used the virtual space and various encrypted software to communicate with the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence organizations, Hamidi stated.

The official finally said the captured person had gathered a series of information and had plans to leave Iran to meet an intelligence operative of the Zionist regime at a regional country and receive instructions for a new mission, but was apprehended before getting out of Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
11 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
11 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
10 October 2022
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat Israeli Military in any New Confrontation
10 October 2022
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to
North Korea Confirms Nuke Missiles Tests to 'Wipe Out' Enemies
10 October 2022
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast
Putin: Crimea Bridge Blast 'Terrorist Act' Done by Ukraine Secret Services
10 October 2022
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
9 October 2022
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022