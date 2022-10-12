0
Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 06:49

Elon Musk Does Not Represent US Government: White House

Story Code : 1018858
"I’ll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations. Obviously, he’s not representing the United States government in those conversations," John Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby's statement comes following reports from the Eurasia Group saying that Musk allegedly spoke with Putin before publishing a contentious, viral poll on Twitter proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include provisions such as guarantees of water supply to Crimea and UN-monitored referenda in several regions to join the Russian Federation.

The proposed peace deal was met with criticism and derision by Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The billionaire himself meanwhile has denied on his Twitter page reports about his conversation with the Russian president.
