Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 08:18

Iran to Hold Joint Naval Drill with Russia, China, Others: Commander

Story Code : 1018875
In an interview with Defapress, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the upcoming joint naval exercise is aimed at ensuring sustainable security and boosting combat capabilities.

Iran has invited a number of members of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) to take part in the joint exercise, he noted.

Some 20 to 30 countries will actively participate in the joint drill, the commander stated, adding that the war game has been designed in accordance with an instruction book compiled by the Iranian Navy.

The admiral also noted that Iran is currently holding a joint naval rescue and relief exercise with a number of friendly states and allies.

In January, Iran, China and Russia staged a joint naval exercise in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean. The drill, dubbed ‘naval security belt combined war game 2022’, involved forces from the marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia.

The January war game was the third joint naval drill among Iran, Russia and China that covered an area of 17,000 square kilometers.
