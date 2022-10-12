Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Islam and its true followers as the only power that can stand against the hegemony system.

"The comprehensiveness of Islam can meet all the needs of today's mankind, and modern man can create a happy life for himself by relying on God, self-confidence and religious learning," Raisi said in an address to the opening of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Wednesday.Offering congratulations on the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the Iranian president said, “The comprehensiveness of Islam meets all the needs of contemporary man and gives him the strength to stand against cultures that are not compatible with religious life.""This meeting will lead to a common understanding among all influential figures in the Islamic world regarding the huge capital called religion and religious values; a great capital in the name of religious people and Muslims and believers in religion, as well as Islamic lands, which today with all the material and spiritual wealth are at the disposal of Muslims," he added.Raisi described the educated young people with a tendency towards spirituality, the spirit of resistance and standing against the enemy, ready to take risks in the path of a religious life, as well as the educated human resources of the Islamic world as another great asset of the Islamic world. "The thinkers of the Islamic world are a great asset who are ready to stand together from various fields, universities and scientific and research centers against atheistic thinking, secular trend, Takfiri and extremist thinking."Men and women in the Islamic countries are ready to unite with each other in the name of religion and frustrate the enemies, the Iranian president stated, stressing the need to understand the tricks of the enemy aimed at downplaying the abilities of Muslims and exaggerating their own incapacity."The flag that Imam Khomeini (RA) raised was the flag of unity between all Muslims all over the world, with all dialects, in all regions and with all viewpoints,” the president noted, his official website reported.Raisi further referred to the civilizing and synergistic capacity of the Islamic countries and said, "Today, Muslims have many commonalities that can create a great religious and civilizing power in the world and stand tall and raise their flag."The special task and the main message of the 36th Islamic Unity Conference is creation of a common understanding among all elites and intellectuals of the Islamic world in the direction of unity, he added, saying, "The message of this summit to enemies is that we want the life of contemporary man to be in the name of the religion."Referring to the important role of the martyrs of the global Islamic movement in the awakening of the nations, Raisi clarified, "Those who thought that religion is an individual and personal matter and has nothing to do with social, economic, political and cultural affairs, have awakened throughout the world thanks to the pure blood of the martyrs.""What made the arrogant powers conspire against Muslims after the Second World War was that they came to this conclusion in their thinking rooms that Islam is the only obstacle against the unilateralism of the domination system," he added, stating, "After studying, they came to this conclusion that the only power that can stand proudly against the system of domination is only Islam and those who truly adhere to religion and religious values.""The role of scholars, prominent people, cultured people, history makers, future makers is irreplaceable. Today, unity is not a tactic for us, but a very basic strategy," Raisi underlined."The meaning of this statement and the translation of this view is that whoever contributes to the unity of the Islamic world by writing, speaking, deed, and non-deed, has moved in the direction of the necessary strategy of the Islamic world," the president added.Pointing out that the enemies launched a wave of Islamophobia to counter the unity strategy, the president stated, "To promote Islamophobia, they launched the current of terrorism and many other conspiracies and seditions in the Islamic world, but what was able to defeat their conspiracies was coherence and unity."Highlighting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on ‘Jihad of Explanation’, the president said, "Today, everyone has a duty to enlighten by any means they can, and to explain both the position of Islam and Muslims, as well as the state of the enemy and their weakness.""Those who thought that the way to save Palestine is at the negotiation tables and thought that you can talk with those who do not understand logic, are wrong," the president noted.Raisi raised the question of whether the Sharm el-Sheikh, Oslo, or Camp David agreement did anything, and basically, whether the Zionists believe in and adhere to the agreements, saying, "The Zionist regime does not understand covenants, because if they believed in the covenant, they would remain loyal to it.""What should be done against those who break the covenant, the logic of dealing with such people is to resist and stand up; What the dear Palestinians and Lebanese, Palestinian and Lebanese groups, Hezbollah, Hamas and other resistant groups did," he concluded.