Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 10:16

Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington

On the night of October 10-11, the official car of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington, D.C. was fired upon, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told New. Az.

Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission immediately informed the relevant agencies of the United States about the incident and presented the footage recorded by surveillance cameras to the other party.

On October 12, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the US charge d'affaires in Baku and expressed Azerbaijan’s serious concern and dissatisfaction over the incident. The demand to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan was brought to the attention of the US charge d'affaires.
