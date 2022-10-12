0
Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 20:57

Iran, Oman Hold Combined Naval Exercise in N Indian Ocean

Story Code : 1018994
The exercise was carried out with the participation of the 'Alborz' destroyer, the 'Tonb' ship of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, the 'Martyr Nazari' ship and the 'Martyr Yahyai' vessel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and vessels from the Oman Navy, with the support of a number of helicopters from the two countries.

Strengthening ties and developing military relations and interactions in the design and implementation of joint naval exercises, sharing information in the field of strengthening the security of maritime with Oman as well as increasing the efficiency and skill of employees involved in operations were among the most important goals of the exercise.

During the exercise, various scenarios were designed and implemented between the floating and flying units of the two countries.

Conveying a message of peace and friendship to the countries bordering the Indian Ocean and maintaining safety and giving priority to the marine environment were among other goals of the naval exercise.
