Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 21:01

Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress

Story Code : 1018998
In a meeting with members of the Expediency Council on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei cautioned the country’s authorities not to let such “small incidents” distract them from their major duties.

“The Iranian nation made great moves in a short period of time, which were 180 degrees opposite to the global arrogance’s policies, and they were forced to react,” he said, referring to the United States and other Western powers.

The leader further underlined that “In this context, by planning and spending money, they brought people including some politicians in America, Europe and some other places to the field.”

In parallel, His Eminence stressed that enmities toward Iran will continue in various forms as long as the people of Iran take up the flag of Islam and accompany the Islamic Republic. “The only solution is to stand firm,” he asserted.

Addressing the Iranian authorities, the Leader said they need to be careful not to be distracted by these “minor incidents” from carrying out their main duties in domestic and international arenas.

“The constructions, great executive works, effective legislation, big judicial works, and important issues in foreign policy should not be sidelined by these minor incidents,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei reiterated his earlier call on authorities to differentiate between minor acts of vandalism and big roles in the riots.

“Some of these people are either the elements of the enemy or are aligned with the enemy, while some other have been [only] provoked,” he confirmed.

He added that cultural programs should be implemented with regard to the second group but the first group should be dealt with by judicial and security authorities.
