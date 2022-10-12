0
Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 21:06

Parliament to Elect Iraq’s New President

The decision was made on Tuesday, and the Iraqi president's election will be the only item on the agenda for Thursday's session, according to a press release from Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The presidency should be reserved for the Kurds, the speaker's position for the Sunnis, and the prime minister's position for the Shiites, according to the power-sharing arrangement in Iraq after 2003.

The position of the country's president continues to be a point of contention between the two main Kurdish parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

On Monday, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, first deputy of the parliament speaker, said in a statement that some 170 lawmakers submitted a request to hold a session on Wednesday dedicated to electing the next president of the country, in an attempt to end the political deadlock a year after the elections.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock since last October’s general elections. Rival parties have failed to agree on the formation of a new government, leading to protests and occupation of parliament.

The political bloc led by prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr emerged as the biggest parliamentary faction in the election, but fell short of an absolute majority needed to form a government, causing the existing political stalemate in the country.

In June, all 73 legislators of the bloc quit their seats in a move seen as an attempt to pressure political rivals into expediting the formation of a government.

Sadr and his supporters have helped inflame tensions in the past weeks with thousands of his followers storming and occupying the country's parliament and preventing the formation of a government months after the last elections.

However, his demands were rejected by the Coordination Framework (CF) parties which became the largest bloc after al-Sadr ordered his followers to withdraw from the parliament in June.

Over the past months, persistent disputes in the country have hampered the formation of a new government, which requires a two-thirds majority of the 329-seat parliament under the Iraqi constitution.
