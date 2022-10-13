0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 05:56

Russia Ready to Use Nord Stream 2 String for Gas Supplies to Europe: Putin

Story Code : 1019027
“Its [surviving string – TASS] capacity is 27.5 bln cubic meters per year, about 8% of total gas imports to Europe. Russia is ready for a start of such supplies. The ball is on the European Union’s side, as the saying is. We do not limit anyone, including readiness to supply extra volumes during the winter season,” the President said.

Russia is prevented from participating in the investigation of gas pipeline incidents, Putin said. “I regret saying we are not allowed to survey [the remaining] string but pressure is maintained [in it],” he noted. “Pressure is kept, meaning that it is in the operable condition, to all appearance,” the President said.
Comment


