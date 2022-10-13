0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 06:51

Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists

Story Code : 1019035
The mission said that diplomacy did not bring an end to the presence of terrorists in the Arab country, forcing Iran to use military force against them.  

The mission in its letter explained that Iran was left with no choice but to uphold its rights and give a proportionate response to terrorist attacks following destructive measures by terror groups against Iran’s national security and its people, as well as the failure to heed Iran’s repeated warnings.

The letter further read that considering the destructive and riot-fomenting actions of terrorist groups in northern Iraq against the people and national security of Iran and their disrespect for repeated warnings and opposition, Iran had no choice but to exercise its right to respond.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned that terrorism is a common danger for the entire region, Iran, the government of Iraq and the government of Turkey; and the Iranian authorities have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the presence of military bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups as well as the Zionists in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

It also mentioned that Iran repeatedly told the central government of Iraq authorities as well as the Iraqi Kurdistan region that the terrorist groups' actions cannot be tolerated by Iran and these groups must be disarmed and their bases must be dismantled.

The Iran UN mission further said that the recent two rounds of attacks came after the terrorist groups' agents provoked Iran by their recent aggression on Iran's borders.
