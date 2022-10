Islam Times - Iraqi sources report a rocket attack on a gas field in Sulaymaniyah province in eastern Iraq.

Iraqi sources reported tonight (Wednesday) a rocket attack on the Khormor gas field in the Jamjamal district south of Sulaymaniyah province.According to Iraqi security sources, this gas field was targeted with eight Katyusha missiles.Sputnik News Agency reported that "Khormor" gas equipment was targeted with three Katyushas.Iraqi sources reported that several people were injured during this attack.No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.