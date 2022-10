Islam Times - Media reported on Thursday that a bus carrying Syrian army officers and soldiers was exploded by a roadside bomb and dozens of troops have been reported to have been killed.

The bombing attack took place in the southwest of the capital Damascus, according to the Russian Sputnik News Agency citing security sources.The report added that as many as 18 Syrian troops were killed in the incident.Eyewitnesses and local sources also said about the explosion saying that it targeted the bus carrying the Syrian army forces on the road from Damascus to Al-Sabourah, as a result of which a number of army forces were killed and wounded.