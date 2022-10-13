0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 10:28

Saudi FM Tells US OPEC+ Decision Was Economic

Story Code : 1019078
The Foreign Minister said "OPEC+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision," stressing that it is not a political move, Asharq Al-Awsat reported

During an interview with Al Arabiya channel, the minister indicated that OPEC+ seeks to stabilize the market and achieve the interests of producers and consumers.

He described Saudi ties with the US as "strategic" and supported the security and stability of the region.

The military cooperation between Riyadh and Washington serves the interests of both countries and has contributed to the stability of the region, said the FM, adding, "our relationship with the United States has been institutionalized since it was established."

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, he indicated that Saudi Arabia aims to push parties to engage in dialogue and stop the conflict.

Prince Faisal addressed the Yemeni crisis, claiming there are still efforts to extend the truce in Yemen, and the government has shown great flexibility with a high responsibility towards the country's interests.

Asked about the relationship with China, he pointed out that ties with China are "economic at the first level, and we have many joint economic projects."
