Thursday 13 October 2022 - 20:59

Lavrov: West Used Diplomatic Terror, Blackmail to Vote for UN Resolution

"The methods of diplomatic terror were used by the West, shamelessly, frankly twisting their arms, threatening developing countries with all sorts of punishments," Lavrov said on Channel One, RIA Novosti reported.
 
"It was only through such undisguised blackmail and threats that the result was achieved. We all understand perfectly.
 
"And the statements of the Americans that they are not persuading anyone, everyone is voting themselves is a lie. And they also know about it,"
