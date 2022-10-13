Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: We Reject Any Suggestion Violating the Rights of Our People

Islam Times - The head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Mahdi al-Mashat, affirmed that any suggestion seeking to confiscate the rights of some of the Yemenis is rejected, stressing that whoever rejects the rights of our dear Yemeni people is the one who rejects the truce.

During the meeting, the difficult humanitarian circumstances the Yemeni people have been struggling with over the past eight years in the light of the US-led Saudi aggression and the unjust siege has been touched.

By the same token, the meeting discussed the obstacles placed by the US-led coalition to derail any efforts to extend the truce. This deprives the Yemeni people from the most basic human rights guaranteed by global laws such as obtaining their salaries and lifting the land, sea and air blockade.

Moreover, al-Mashat urged the Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs to reject every inhuman measure taken against the people of Yemen.

He stressed that it is not possible to accept any suggestion to confiscate the rights of Yemenis, highlighting that whoever denies the people of Yemen their rights is the same who is fueling the war.

Al-Mashat, likewise, pointed out that the Yemeni people are the only victims aggrieved by the continuation of the US-led Saudi aggression and the unjust blockade, reiterating Sanaa’s position that adheres to a just and honorable peace.

The meeting was attended by Alexandra Jackson, Yemen Affairs Officer in the Operations and Advocacy Division [OAD], in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA].

Al-Mashat’s statement came in the sidelines of his meeting with Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, and Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the United Nations Office, Tareq Talahma.