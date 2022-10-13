0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 21:02

Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: We Reject Any Suggestion Violating the Rights of Our People

Story Code : 1019126
Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: We Reject Any Suggestion Violating the Rights of Our People
Al-Mashat’s statement came in the sidelines of his meeting with Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, and Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the United Nations Office, Tareq Talahma.
 
During the meeting, the difficult humanitarian circumstances the Yemeni people have been struggling with over the past eight years in the light of the US-led Saudi aggression and the unjust siege has been touched.
 
By the same token, the meeting discussed the obstacles placed by the US-led coalition to derail any efforts to extend the truce. This deprives the Yemeni people from the most basic human rights guaranteed by global laws such as obtaining their salaries and lifting the land, sea and air blockade.
 
Moreover, al-Mashat urged the Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs to reject every inhuman measure taken against the people of Yemen.
 
He stressed that it is not possible to accept any suggestion to confiscate the rights of Yemenis, highlighting that whoever denies the people of Yemen their rights is the same who is fueling the war.
 
Al-Mashat, likewise, pointed out that the Yemeni people are the only victims aggrieved by the continuation of the US-led Saudi aggression and the unjust blockade, reiterating Sanaa’s position that adheres to a just and honorable peace.
 
The meeting was attended by Alexandra Jackson, Yemen Affairs Officer in the Operations and Advocacy Division [OAD], in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA].
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
13 October 2022
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
13 October 2022
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
12 October 2022
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
12 October 2022
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
12 October 2022
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
12 October 2022
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
11 October 2022
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
Belarus Deploys Troops with Russia near Ukraine after ‘Threat’ from Kiev, NATO
11 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
Islamic Jihad: West Bank Ops Part of Armed Uprising, Zionists Have No Chance to Stay Living in Palestine
11 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams West for Double Standards Regarding Russia, Zionist Regime
10 October 2022