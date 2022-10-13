0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 21:16

Hadn’t It Been for Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Would’ve Delayed Maritime Border Demarcation with Lebanon for 200 Years: Zionist Analysts

Story Code : 1019131
Hadn’t It Been for Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Would’ve Delayed Maritime Border Demarcation with Lebanon for 200 Years: Zionist Analysts
The Israeli circles considered that the Israeli military deterrence is being smashed by Hezbollah, adding that the Resistance Party Leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s satisfaction with the deal is a dangerous indicator in this regard.
 
The Zionist media outlets rejected the officials’ claims that ‘Israel’ did not approve the deal for fear of Hezbollah, stressing that Hezbollah drones forced ‘Israel’ to make concessions.
 
The Israeli political analyst, Rafif Droker, stressed that ‘Israel’ would have delayed the maritime deal with Lebanon for 200 years had not it been for Hezbollah military power.
 
Mawaf Fardy, a political analyst, said that ‘Israel’ made concessions after Hezbollah flew drones over Karish gas rig which confirms that ‘Israel’ does not understand except the language of power.
 
President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday Lebanon’s approval of US mediator’s final draft of southern maritime border demarcation proposal. The Zionist government approved on Wednesday a US-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon, surrendering to Lebanon’s insistence on its rights.
 
During the recent months, Hezbollah played a central role in forcing the Zionist enemy to abandon its schemes to infringe on the Lebanese rights. On July 3, 2022, Hezbollah flew three drones over the Israeli platforms in Karish gas field which lies in the disputable zone, sending a powerful message that warns the enemy against any infringement.
 
On July 13, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned on the Israeli enemy and the United States that if Lebanon is prevented from extracting its maritime resources, ‘Israel’ will not be able to extract or sell gas and oil.
 
On July 31, Hezbollah military media released a video which shows the Israeli platforms operating in the Mediterranean, warning the Zionist enemy of its attempts to plunder Lebanon’s gas and oil fields.
