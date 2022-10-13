0
Thursday 13 October 2022 - 21:22

Algeria Reconciliation Deal Calls on Palestinian Factions to Unify Efforts in Face of Israeli Enemy

Story Code : 1019133
In conclusion of the talks, an Algerian reconciliation document was issued to concentrate on the necessity of consecrating the political partnership among all the Palestinian parties via the public elections.
 
The document also called for resorting to dialogue in order resolve the internal conflicts, underlining unity among all the factions in order to protect the Palestinian rights and sanctities.
 
Ismael Haniyeh, chief of the Islamist movement Hamas, said the Algerian-mediated talks which began Tuesday had been “positive and calm”.
 
Israeli occupation said Thursday it has put the so-called border police reservists on alert on Thursday as clashes spread all across east Al-Quds (Jerusalem) overnight in protest against continuous Israeli raids in the Shuafat refugee camp.
