Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III

Islam Times - Accession of Ukraine to NATO can lead to World War III and NATO itself understands it, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with TASS.

"Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three," Venediktov stated.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again," Venediktov noted.

"But given that many members of the Kiev regime are out of touch with reality, I wouldn't be surprised if some people out there really expect their country to be admitted to NATO," he added.

"We are also aware that, despite statements about not being involved in the events in Ukraine, the real actions taken by Westerners show that they are a direct party to the conflict," the official said.

He drew attention to the fact that "the accession of Ukraine to NATO will automatically give the West’s involvement [in the conflict] a new quality, the fifth article will come into effect (on collective defense - TASS)." The Deputy Secretary of the Security Council pointed to grave consequences of such actions for all mankind.

" NATO members themselves understand the suicidal nature of this step (to admit Ukraine to NATO)," he added.

Venediktov noted that "Kiev's request was immediately supported by Eastern Europeans, including the Balts."

"But the more serious powers, and even Brussels itself, reacted to this initiative without enthusiasm and immediately issued a standard set of counterarguments - non-compliance with the bloc's standards, the existence of territorial disputes, and so on," Venediktov stated.

"In any case, Russia's position remains unchanged: Ukraine's accession to NATO or some other alliances formed under the auspices of the United States is unacceptable for us," the deputy secretary of the Russian security council concluded.

He said Russia’s nuclear doctrine, like all strategic planning documents, takes into account a variety of scenarios and the very fact of a change in the international situation does not require its adjustment.

When asked if any changes are planned to the Russian nuclear doctrine, given that its current version was approved in mid-2020, he replied, "Strategic planning documents are not a menu in a restaurant that can be reprinted every week. Their development is based on a variety of scenarios, every little thing is calculated, every detail is verified, so changing the situation does not mean automatically adjusting doctrines. This also applies to the state policy framework in the field of nuclear deterrence."

The official stressed that Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence "exhaustively documents conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia."

"This is the difference between our doctrine and the US Nuclear Posture Review.

Everything is clearly spelled out in ours, but in their document, it is vague, incomprehensible. Experts still cannot fully understand in which cases the Americans reserve the right to strike, including preventive ones," Venediktov added.

He also noted that the US Nuclear Posture Review was adopted under President Donald Trump, and the current White House administration "still cannot develop its own version, publication has been postponed many times."

According to the Russian nuclear doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible only if the enemy uses this or other types of weapons of mass destruction against the Russian Federation and its allies, if there is reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies, if the enemy influences the objects necessary for retaliatory actions of nuclear forces, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.

The West should realize that the strategy of fighting "to the last Ukrainian" will lead nowhere, but in the meantime the US and the EU continue to push Ukraine "into the inferno", Venediktov stated.

According to him, Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this past spring were torpedoed "on direct orders from Washington".

"As soon as the West realizes that the strategy of fighting to the last Ukrainian and constantly raising the stakes leads nowhere, then it will probably be possible to think about getting back to our initiatives [negotiations with the West on security guarantees for Russia]. But for now, the Americans and Europeans zealously continue to push Kiev into the inferno," Venediktov stressed.

According to him, Ukraine's application for a fast-track NATO membership is "rather a propaganda move."