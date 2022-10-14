0
Friday 14 October 2022 - 11:16

Putin Responds to Macron’s ‘Incorrect, Unacceptable’ Critique of Moscow’s Role in Karabakh Conflict

Story Code : 1019183
“I believe that these statements show a lack understanding of the course of the conflict,” Putin said during a meeting of leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States members in Kazakhstan.

He further added that Macron's remarks sounded “incorrect” and were “unacceptable.”

In parallel, Putin stated that “there will be an opportunity” to “discuss” this with Macron and also invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia for talks “at any time, in any place.”

“Russia has always sincerely sought to resolve any conflicts, including issues related to Karabakh,” Putin said. 

Earlier, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said France was trying to "drive a wedge into Russia's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia."

Both Caucasus nations were part of the Soviet Union and Moscow has traditionally tried to mediate the conflict that erupted between the neighbors since the 1990s.
