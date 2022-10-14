Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan

Islam Times - Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, announced that large-scale exercises of troops in the north of the country will be held in the coming days.

"In the coming days, the massive exercise dubbed ‘Eghtedar/Power’ of the IRG ground forces will be held at the northern borders of the country at the Aras region by the regional IRG Ashura military base," the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Ground Forces said on Thursday.He said the large-scale exercise is in line with the mission in accordance with the annual plan to enhance the combat readiness of the IRG Ground Forces.