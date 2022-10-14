0
Friday 14 October 2022 - 22:13

Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan

Story Code : 1019261
Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan
"In the coming days, the massive exercise dubbed ‘Eghtedar/Power’ of the IRG ground forces will be held at the northern borders of the country at the Aras region by the regional IRG Ashura military base," the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Ground Forces said on Thursday.

He said the large-scale exercise is in line with the mission in accordance with the annual plan to enhance the combat readiness of the IRG Ground Forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
14 October 2022
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
13 October 2022
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
13 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
13 October 2022
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
13 October 2022
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
12 October 2022
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
12 October 2022
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
12 October 2022
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
12 October 2022
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
11 October 2022
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022