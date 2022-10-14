0
Friday 14 October 2022 - 22:56

​​​​​​​Gabbard: Biden and Congress Pushing the World to the Brink of ‘a Nuclear Holocaust’

Story Code : 1019264
“We have too many people in Washington who are warmongers, subservient to the military-industrial complex, and continuing to put their own selfish interests and the interests of their donors first, with no mind for the cost and consequence that their decisions have on the American people,” Gabbard said in a recent Fox News interview.

“That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now with President Biden and leaders in Congress, whose decisions are actively pushing us to the brink of a nuclear holocaust, of which they may have their bunkers where they’ll be safe, but we the American people will have no shelter, no place to go, no place to hide, and face the consequences that could destroy all of humanity and the world as we know it,” she added.

The former Representative of Hawaii quit the Democratic Party on Tuesday, saying today’s Democratic Party is "under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers."

Tensions have escalated to a dangerous level between the US and Russia over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin last month hinted at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Russian leader called up to 300,000 reservists to aid Russia and threatened to use the country’s nuclear weapons in face of the US-led aggression against his country. 

“This is not a bluff,” Putin said. “And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”

Last week, former CIA director and retired US Army General David Petraeus said that the United States would destroy Russia’s troops and equipment in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if it carried out a nuclear attack in the country.
