0
Friday 14 October 2022 - 22:59

Biden Says 'Americans Are Squeezed by the Cost of Living,' as Inflation Rises before Midterms

Story Code : 1019266
Biden Says
According to Iranian News Agency, a report published on Thursday on inflation showed prices in the US are rising more than expected.

The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are desperate to retain control of Congress and must try to convince voters deeply concerned about high prices that they can help drive inflation down.

"Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: that’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that," Biden said in a statement.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said in its report. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August.

Biden said the consumer price index report shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.

The White House noted that inflation over the last three months has averaged 2% at an annualized rate, down from 11% in the prior quarter.

The inflation was driven by soaring rents and food costs and reinforces the expectation that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, according to Reuters. 

"But even with this progress, prices are still too high. Fighting the global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority," Biden said.

Recent opinion polls have depicted a gloomy landscape for Democrats as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found that Republicans maintain a clear lead on the congressional ballot over Democrats as Joe Biden's approval rating plunges to a new low of 38 percent.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64 percent, say they do not want Biden to run for a second term in 2024, including a troubling 28 percent of Democrats.

Biden has proven a disappointment for many who voted him into office last year, with 16 percent of those surveyed saying he has done a worse job as president than they expected. Overall, 46 percent of Americans hold that view.

More worrying for Biden, another new survey by Emerson College has found that Trump would beat the incumbent by two points – 45 to 43 percent - if the election was held today.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
14 October 2022
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
13 October 2022
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
13 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists
13 October 2022
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
UK to Supply Ukraine with Air Defense Missiles
13 October 2022
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
White House “Willing to Revisit” Ties with Key Ally
12 October 2022
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
Islam Sole Power Capable of Confronting Hegemony: Iran’s President
12 October 2022
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
Russia Adds Meta to List of ‘Terrorist, Extremist’ Groups
12 October 2022
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
NATO Prepares for Nuclear Drills
12 October 2022
Top Senator Proposes
Top Senator Proposes 'Freeze' on US-Saudi Cooperation over Riyadh's Oil Policy at OPEC
11 October 2022
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
11 October 2022