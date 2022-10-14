0
Friday 14 October 2022 - 23:07

Palestinian Doctor Succumbs to Wounds after Israeli Forces Shot Him in Head in Jenin

Story Code : 1019267
The Palestinian health ministry announced that al-Teen, 43, was shot in the head on Friday morning.

Hundreds of Palestinians held a funeral in Jenin for the doctor, who was a father of three.

According to local media, al-Teen is the 170th Palestinian killed by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since the start of 2022.

The Israeli crime was strongly condemned by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. In a statement on Friday, he described the Israeli crime as a “dangerous development that requires urgent intervention by international human rights and humanitarian organizations,” WAFA news agency reported.

The impunity of the Israeli occupiers prompts the regime to commit more crimes, he said, urging the international community to abandon double standards and take steps to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinian people.

The Friday raid on Jenin also claimed the life of a 20-year-old Palestinian, Mateen Dabaya. Five others were injured during the attack as Israeli forces reportedly used live bullets.

The killings took place shortly after dozens of Israeli armored vehicles raided Jenin on Friday at 8 a.m. (05:00 GMT), which was followed by armed clashes and confrontations with Israeli forces.

Footage shared by Palestinian media shows that Israeli forces were shooting at a crew of an ambulance.
