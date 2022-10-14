Russia Shoots Down Missile in Ukraine Border Region

Islam Times - Russian anti-craft defenses shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia’s Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, the governor of Belgorod region announced.

Train operations were suspended early on Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia’s Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that anti-craft defenses shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.“Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties.Belgorod air defense systems repelled a shelling attack by the armed forces of Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon. An unexploded part of ordnance fell onto a sports ground. Also, a 16-story apartment building was damaged.