Hezbollah Reiterates Rejection of Confrontation President in Lebanon: Deputy Chief

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem sponsored and attended the Party’s scholarly celebration on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday in the southern city of Sidon.

It is worth noting that the ceremony was concentrated on the Resistance’s aspect of unity in light of Imam Khomeini call.Sheikh Qassem stressed that the most honorable reflection of unity nowadays is the resistance which does not distinguish between Muslims and Christians.His eminence called on the various political parties in Lebanon to discuss the criteria of the presidential election, reiterating Hezbollah rejection of any confrontation candidate.Sheikh Qassem also underscored the importance of the tripartite formula, Army-People-Resistance- in reaching the maritime achievement.