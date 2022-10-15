0
Saturday 15 October 2022 - 08:15

19 Days Before the Knesset Elections, Who Leads the Polls?

According to the poll, the “Likud” party will secure 32 seats and 12 seats will go to the “Religious Zionism” party. The poll suggests that the right-wing opposition bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu will obtain 59 seats, while 57 seats will go to the Lapid-led left-wing “Coalition” bloc led by Lapid.

Meanwhile, the so-called “Democratic and Arab Front for Change” alliance will gain 4 seats, to act as the joker in government formation-related decisions, whilst the Jewish House and Balad Party won’t reach the decisive ratio.

Apart from this, the poll questioned the opinions of the Zionist community concerning the document on Lebanese maritime boundaries delimitation, in which 47% of the respondents said it should be discussed in the “Knesset.”

26% of the respondents, otherwise, said the government’s approval is enough. As for the benefit of the process, 28% of the questioned ‘Israeli’ settlers think it’s good as it meets the Zionist entity’s demands while 29% others expressed their dissatisfaction with it.

Responding to a question about who’s the better lead of the Zionist entity’s ‘security policy’ in the occupied West Bank; 28% praised the efforts of Lapid and Gantz whereas 40% disagreed saying that Netanyahu’s policies were better.
