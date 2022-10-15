0
Saturday 15 October 2022 - 12:24

Report: China Not Engaging US to Solidify Plans for Biden-Xi Meeting at G20 Summit

Chinese officials are not working with the Biden administration to draft an agenda for the meeting, which could prevent the face-to-face encounter from happening at all, POLITICO reported, citing a person familiar with the planning.

Last month, Biden said he would surely see Xi at the G20 summit in November. However, the White House could not confirm any official plans between the two leaders to meet at the time.

Biden and Xi spoke in late July prior to heightened tensions between the two nations, stemming from a contentious trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August and the unveiling of a new national security strategy this month that cemented China as a leading threat in the US’s view.

Chinese diplomats are reluctant to plan a bilateral meeting amid frequent slights against China by the Biden administration, the report said. China is questioning whether to hold the meeting if they cannot expect a positive outcome or working environment, according to the report.

The White House denied any problems negotiating a meeting between Biden and Xi, the report said.

However, a meeting still has not been confirmed between Biden and Xi in Bali, a Washington-based diplomat also reportedly said.

China’s hesitation to formalize aspects of the meeting may also show their intent to delay major decisions until after the Chinese Communist Party’s congress, which is set to begin on Sunday, according to the report. Xi is expected to be given a five-year extension as head of the party at the congress, the report said.

Both leaders are likely to have a chance to engage in-person during the G20 summit regardless of whether a bilateral meeting is officialized, the report also said.
