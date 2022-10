Islam Times - Syrian news sources on Saturday reported that several members of the ISIL terrorist group were killed in the country's Daraa province.

The terrorists were killed during an operation conducted by the relevant parties in Syria, with the cooperation of local groups and the support of the country's army, a security source told SANA.Several other ISIL terrorists were injured during the operation, the source added.This source further noted that the support of the army continues to target ISIL movements in the region.