Islam Times - The Spokesman of Kabul Police Command confirmed the explosion occurred in the second security district of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Saturday evening.

News sources on Saturday evening (local time) announced that the explosion was heard from the second security district of Kabul city.The spokesman of the Kabul Police Command confirmed the explosion and said that the blast occurred next to the wall of a security checkpoint in the second security area.He added that the investigation process is underway in this regard.No further details are available about the incident.