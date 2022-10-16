US-Occupied Base in Eastern Syria Comes under Fresh Missile Attack

Islam Times - New missile attacks have reportedly hit a US-occupied military base in the Deir ez-Zur province of eastern Syria.

The outpost was the target of the attack on Saturday, according to Syrian media outlets. It is situated in the al-Omar Oilfield in the eastern part of Deir ez-Zur.The reports state that during the incident, at least six missiles were fired in the direction of the military outpost.The strikes have not yet been attributed to any specific person or organization.According to the reports, the projectiles were fired from Deir ez-Zur’s al-Hanawi and al-Mazare' areas, and in the moments following the attack, American warplanes and helicopter gunships could be seen loitering over the attack site.Over the past few months, the US base has experienced a number of such attacks.The United States and its allied forces invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), which had been trained and supplied by US and allied military forces in their bids to overthrow the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.The US-led military interference was, however, amazingly -- and some believe deliberately -- slow in confronting the terrorists, despite the sheer size of the coalition that had enlisted scores of Washington’s allied countries.American forces continue to occupy small parts of the Arab country, although, Damascus and its allies defeated the Daesh terrorists in late 2017.Back in August, Damascus said the years-long occupation of Syria by the US had cost it $107.1 billion in oil and gas sector losses, referring to the occupying forces' looting of the war-ravaged country's rich resources, which began under former American president Donald Trump.