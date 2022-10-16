0
Sunday 16 October 2022 - 08:42

Iran Extends Range of Homegrown Missile Defense System to 300 km

Story Code : 1019482
In comments at a military academy in Tehran, Commander of Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard highlighted the country’s progress in the development of air defense systems for high altitudes.

He said while Iran manufactured the first version of Bavar-373 missile defense system with a range of 200 kilometers, the system has been upgraded proportional to threats.

Iran has tested the Bavar-373 missile system at a range of 300 kilometers, the commander added.

“We are monitoring the enemies at their bases. The range of our radars are thousands of kilometers,” he said, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces are at the highest level of deterrence power.

Iran unveiled Bavar-373 in August 2019. The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engage with six concurrently.

A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.

The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.
