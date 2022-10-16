Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called on Baghdad and Kurdistan Regional Government to take action against terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and prevent them from posing a threat to Iran.

The Secretary of the Supreme Security Council of Iraq Qasim Al-Araji and his entourage met with Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Saturday.In the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the expanding relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all fields, highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security, and stressed the need to deal with armed terrorists based in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.Amir Abdollahian emphasized that the relations between the two countries are strategic and privileged, adding “we consider the security of Iraq as that of Iran.”“Considering the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, we do not expect the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to be a haven for terrorist acts and a threat against Iran,” he stated.The Iranian foreign minister demanded that Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq take full responsibility for dealing with terrorist and apartheid groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq from its source.“We have always wanted a prosperous, free and independent Iraq and we want nothing but good for the Iraqi government and nation, but we will not tolerate the continued armed presence of terrorists in the Kurdistan Region and their actions against Iran’s security,” Amir Abdollahian said, Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.For his part, the secretary of the Iraqi Security Council said, “The Iraqi Constitution does not allow the activities of people and movements that threaten the neighbors.”Araji assured that any anti-security measure against Iran will be met with action by the central government and the regional Kurdish government, and that Iraq considers Iran’s security as its own.