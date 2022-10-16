0
Sunday 16 October 2022 - 10:16

11 Russian Soldiers Killed in Attack on Russian Trainee Soldiers

Story Code : 1019492
11 Russian Soldiers Killed in Attack on Russian Trainee Soldiers
The Russian Defense Ministry said two men opened fire at volunteer soldiers during a target practice session in Russia's Belgorod Region. The ministry called it a terror attack.

Two suspects have been killed on the spot in retaliatory fire, the ministry explained. Officials further explained that they have been identified as “citizens of a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).” 

The CIS includes most former Soviet republics, except for the Baltic States, Ukraine, Georgia and Turkmenistan. The latter is an associate member of the organization.

The Russian military has not provided any further details about the incident or the identities of the assailants.

Saturday's news comes amid a partial mobilization in Russia, declared as the nation is locked in a protracted conflict with Ukraine. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that over 200,000 reservists had been called to arms as part of the process, with most of them still undergoing training.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on the training range.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
14 October 2022
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
13 October 2022
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
13 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022