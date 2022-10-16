11 Russian Soldiers Killed in Attack on Russian Trainee Soldiers

Islam Times - At least 11 people have been killed and 15 injured Saturday in a shooting incident at a training range in western Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two men opened fire at volunteer soldiers during a target practice session in Russia's Belgorod Region. The ministry called it a terror attack.Two suspects have been killed on the spot in retaliatory fire, the ministry explained. Officials further explained that they have been identified as “citizens of a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).”The CIS includes most former Soviet republics, except for the Baltic States, Ukraine, Georgia and Turkmenistan. The latter is an associate member of the organization.The Russian military has not provided any further details about the incident or the identities of the assailants.Saturday's news comes amid a partial mobilization in Russia, declared as the nation is locked in a protracted conflict with Ukraine. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that over 200,000 reservists had been called to arms as part of the process, with most of them still undergoing training.So far, no one has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on the training range.