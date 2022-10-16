US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report

Islam Times - The United States is close to running out of opportunities to continue delivering military aid to Ukraine, while Washington's concern about a possible confrontation with Russia is growing, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Washington intends to slow down the delivery of modern weapons to Ukraine, including HIMARS missile defense systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger air defense systems, and M-777 howitzers, the broadcaster reported.At the same time, according to a congressional source, the risks of an escalation of the conflict with Russia are also forcing the US authorities to reduce their activity in the supply of arms, although the possibilities for providing Kyiv with new military aid packages still remain.Later in the day, Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder said that Washington and its allies will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, including planned deliveries of "key" weapons."We’ll continue to support Ukraine in their fight to defend their country for as long as it takes, working closely with Allies and partners to provide Ukrainian forces with key battlefield capabilities," Ryder said on Twitter.On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would donate more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million military assistance package. In addition, the new package will include 5,000 anti-tank weapons, additional High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), more than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, and more than two million rounds of small arms ammunition.Since 2021, the US has already provided $18.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, while the amount of aid provided since 2014 has reached $20.3 billion.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kyiv. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.