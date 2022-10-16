Radical Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian School Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Extremist Israeli settlers last night attacked a Palestinian school and set fire to a classroom in the village of Urif, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers from the nearby Israeli settlement of Yitzhar snaked into the village in middle of the night, attacked a school, shattered some of its windows, set a classroom on fire and vandalized some of the equipment at the school.This comes amid heightened Israeli military restrictions and shutdown of several roads in the province by the Israeli occupation army, coupled by a noticeable increase in attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on vulnerable Palestinian communities in the region.Israeli settler violence against Palestinians is almost a routine reality in the occupied West Bank, and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.The Israeli settlement of Yitzhar is particularly notorious for its hardcore Jewish settler community who in the past few years committed countless attacks against Palestinians and their property, including arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.More than 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.