0
Sunday 16 October 2022 - 11:17

Radical Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian School Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 1019502
Radical Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian School Occupied West Bank
Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers from the nearby Israeli settlement of Yitzhar snaked into the village in middle of the night, attacked a school, shattered some of its windows, set a classroom on fire and vandalized some of the equipment at the school.

This comes amid heightened Israeli military restrictions and shutdown of several roads in the province by the Israeli occupation army, coupled by a noticeable increase in attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on vulnerable Palestinian communities in the region.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians is almost a routine reality in the occupied West Bank, and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Israeli settlement of Yitzhar is particularly notorious for its hardcore Jewish settler community who in the past few years committed countless attacks against Palestinians and their property, including arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
14 October 2022
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
13 October 2022
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
13 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022